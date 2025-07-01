The Devil Wears Prada 2 Begins Shoot With Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt; Here’s Who Will Not Return

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in production, according to an announcement from Disney’s 20th Century Studios. The iconic fork-heeled shoes defining the comedy-drama film could be seen in the teaser clip revealed on social media. It was also confirmed that the three faces of the movie, actors Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, whose acting defined a genre, will be reprising their roles in the sequel.

Advertisement

Stanley Tucci will also be returning for his iconic role of Nigel Kipling. However, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Adrian Grenier, who played Nate Cooper, has been dropped from the film and will not be returning. On the other hand, Kenneth Branagh has joined the cast as the husband of Miranda Presley (Meryl Streep).

The original, which was directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman, dropped in 2006 and went on to become a cult classic for its ahead-of-time style of narration. With a creation budget of USD 35–41 million, it managed to earn back tenfold, with box office numbers recording USD 326.7 million in revenue.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2004 novel of the same name, the original film The Devil Wears Prada follows the story of Andrea “Andy” Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, as she joins the competitive and highly coveted world of fashion magazines. Her rose-tinted dreams are interrupted by the presence of her demanding and blunt editor-in-chief, who makes her life almost miserable.

Advertisement

The Devil Wears Prada 2 plot

The sequel will follow a separate path as Miranda Presley will reportedly try to manage the rapidly declining impact of the fashion magazine world. She is rumored to be facing off against Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt. The latter was once her assistant but will now return as a famed executive at a luxury brand. She will hold the power over Miranda Presley’s existence in the publishing realm, ensuing an interesting turn of events.

It was previously confirmed that The Devil Wears Prada 2 will premiere in theatres on May 1, 2026, clashing with the likes of Ryan Reynolds’ Animal Friends.

ALSO READ: Is John Krasinski Privy to Devil Wears Prada 2 Story? Actor Reveals if WIfe Emily Blunt Shares Spoilers With Him