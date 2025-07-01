ILLIT's deepfake creators arrested, BELIFT LAB probes legal action against other malicious defamers

ILLIT's agency, BELIFT LAB, shared an update regarding the concerning case of deepfake content targeting the girl group members. On June 30, they released an official statement regarding the arrest and sentencing of the individuals responsible for the illicit activities.

Their swift actions demonstrated their commitment to protecting their artists. Furthermore, they also mentioned working to put more such individuals behind bars.

BELIFT LAB reveals no leniency towards ILLIT's deepfake content cretors

ILLIT's agency, BELIFT LAB, revealed that several perpetrators had been apprehended and sentenced to prison for creating and distributing deepfake content featuring ILLIT members. Since the girl group features some minors, it makes their proper protection even more necessary. The agency emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards online ab*se, stating that they will continue to pursue all legal avenues.

They made it clear that there will be no settlements or leniency for those who spread false information, commit defamation, or engage in "s*xual insults" towards Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha.

BELIFT LAB's next steps regarding protecting their artists

The entertainment label mentioned their stance of continuously monitoring online platforms, including Naver, YouTube, theqoo, Nate, X (formerly Twitter), and more, to locate more such offenders. They revealed that they had filed regular complaints against defamation and were waiting for a favourable response.

"The identities and charges of these individuals have already been confirmed, and the cases have been forwarded to the prosecution," they stated.

They added, "We will continue to make every effort to ensure severe punishment for those currently under investigation and legal proceedings." Fans were also encouraged to report violations through the HYBE Artist Rights Protection Reporting Center.

These steps would aid BELIFT LAB in protecting its artists from malicious content. "Your support and active reporting are of great help in this process," they stated.

Other K-pop artists who faced similar deepfake content trouble

K-pop stars being the target of malicious content seems to have grown lately. Besides ILLIT, several other HYBE subsidiaries, including NewJeans, ENHYPEN, BTS, and LE SSERAFIM, have faced similar unfavorable situations since April.

In response, HYBE has taken swift and decisive legal action to safeguard its artists, earning appreciation from fans for their bold and effective measures against the perpetrators.

