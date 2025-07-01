Single-minded Dandelion's Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo confirm October marriage after 10 years of secret dating

South Korean actors Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo are getting hitched! After a decade of secretly dating, the beloved actors have announced their marriage, as per an exclusive report by K-media outlet Edaily on July 1. The wedding is set to take place this October.

Fans are over the moon, especially since it comes as a sweet surprise with no prior news of their long-term romance.

Advertisement

Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo's first meeting and dating era

The couple first met on the set of the 2015 KBS2 drama Single-minded Dandelion, where they felt a natural connection with each other. Over time, their friendship blossomed into romance. Following that, Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo continued to see each other for as long as 10 years, without the media's knowledge.

They quietly supported each other's acting careers, and over time, the love and bond became an integral part of their lives. Now, their relationship is set to reach a new milestone as they embark on the journey of marriage.

Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo set to tie the knot in October 2025

The 36-year-old actress and her three-year-older boyfriend will be marking the beginning of a fresh chapter in their lives through a wedding. On June 1, representatives from their respective agencies —Plain TPC and 935 Entertainment — confirmed the development.

Advertisement

They announced, "After a long relationship, Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo plan to get married this October." They also shared that the wedding is scheduled to be a private affair, with attendance limited to close family and friends.

Lastly, the management companies requested warm blessings and support for the couple. A close acquaintance of the duo said that the actors were a match made in heaven. This is clearly reflected in their ability to nurture a decade-long love that has stood the test of time.

On the work front, Kim Ga Eun made a lasting impression with her portrayal in the romantic comedy King the Land, and Yoon Sun Woo gained widespread recognition for his role in the historical drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

ALSO READ: Did Taecyeon dodge question about YoonA because of past dating rumors? Fans react to awkward reaction