Ahead of Thammudu's release Nithiin addresses Macherla Kumpulan and Robinhood's failure: 'I want this film to be a hit for…'

Actor Nithiin is gearing up for an anticipated namesake movie, Thammudu. The title of the Sriram Venu directorial is the same as Pawan Kalyan’s 1999-released action flick, which ended up becoming hugely successful.

With high hopes already building up for Nithiin, he now addressed the previous box office failures associated with his name.

Advertisement

Nithiin promises Thammudu to be a hit unlike his other tanked movies

At the recent pre-release event for Thammudu, Nithiin took center stage, where he assured the audience and expressed confidence that the Sriram Venu directorial would become a hit, as it is set to release on July 4.

Nithiin said, “This film should be a hit for those who love me, this film should be a hit for those who admire me.. I want this film to be a hit for those who are happy if I get a hit. I want this film to be a hit for those who are sad if it flops. “

Nithiin apologizes for failure of his last few films

Furthermore, the Telugu actor addressed the failures of his previous films, like Macherla Niyojakavargam, Extra Ordinary Man, and Robinhood. He highlighted that from now on, he would do good films that would impress the audience.

Advertisement

Nithiin added, “The films I have done recently have not impressed the audience.. I apologize to all of you for that. I promise to do good films from now on.. I hope that the film Thammudu will be a good success.”

Thammudu bagged A certificate from CBFC

Ahead of its release, Thammudu ended up bagging an ‘A’ rating from the CBFC after being screened.

This indicates that the movie is not deemed suitable for viewers under 18 years of age, as it contains mature themes, language, and visuals that may be incomprehensible to them.

Thammudu post-theatrical OTT rights

Well, the film is backed by Dil Raju, who has struck a deal with Amazon Prime Video for the post-theatrical OTT rights of the movie.

Thammudu will be released on the platform after a four-week theatrical run, only if the action thriller proves successful at the box office. If not, then it can be made to debut online sooner than before.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 South celebrity couples and their massive age gap: Did you know Ajith Kumar fell for 8-year-younger Shalini during a mishap on set?