Singer Jukjae announces marriage to Hur Song Yeon, older sister of KARA’s Youngji: ‘It feels overwhelming…’

South Korean singer-songwriter Jukjae is officially off the market. On July 1, reports revealed that the popular musician is preparing to marry broadcaster and YouTuber Hur Song Yeon. Not long after, his agency, ABYSS Company, confirmed the joyful news.

ABYSS confirms wedding plans

Shortly after news broke, Jukjae’s agency released a formal statement confirming the reports. “Jukjae and Hur Song Yeon are preparing to get married,” the agency stated. “As it is his personal life, we do not know the date and exact details, but we know he is currently preparing for the wedding ceremony.”

The announcement quickly spread across online platforms, sparking both celebration and surprise among fans. While the couple has kept their relationship private until now, their decision to move forward with marriage has been met with warm responses from the public.

Jukjae's letter to fans

Not long after his agency's statement, Jukjae took to Instagram to personally share the news with his followers. In a message filled with sincerity, the artist opened up about his relationship and his decision to get married.

"I've met someone I want to spend the rest of my life with," he wrote. "I've met a precious person who accepts me just as I am and cherishes me, and we've decided to spend our future lives together," as quoted by Soompi.

The singer went on to express his nervous excitement. He expressed, "I'm a bit nervous, a little scared, and it all feels overwhelming, but as I stand at the start of this new chapter in life, I would be deeply grateful for your warm support and encouragement."

Who is Hur Song Yeon?

Hur Song Yeon is a familiar face in Korean media. She previously worked as a broadcaster and announcer before transitioning to content creation. She is also well known as the older sister of KARA member Hur Youngji. Together, the sisters run a YouTube channel called Hur Sisters. They share glimpses of their everyday life, personal stories, and behind-the-scenes moments with fans.

Jukjae’s musical journey

Jukjae first made his mark on the Korean music scene as a guitarist and session musician before debuting as a solo singer in 2014. Over the years, he has gained a reputation for crafting emotionally rich music with acoustic elements and deeply reflective lyrics. Songs like Let’s Go See the Stars and Do You Want to Walk with Me? have earned him both commercial success and a loyal fan base.

As Jukjae continues to share his music with the world, he’ll now be doing so with a life partner by his side. Fans are looking forward not only to his upcoming songs but to the joy and inspiration that his new chapter in life may bring.

