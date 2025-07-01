Amidst hold rumors, Chiranjeevi’s big-budgeted Vishwambhara to collab with VFX studios from Tollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood?

Chiranjeevi’s next project, Vishwambhara, has been under scrutiny for a long time now, primarily due to the lack of updates on its shooting progress from the makers. In fact, for quite some time now, rumors have been rife that the movie has been placed on the back burner at the moment, owing to improvements required in VFX work.

Advertisement

Vishwambhara makers promise strong visual effects amid long wait for release

The makers of Vishwambhara have now issued a statement vis-à-vis the ongoing buzz surrounding the film being allegedly shelved or put on the back burner. They highlighted that, contrary to all expectations, the Chiranjeevi starrer is on track and is currently in the final stages of post-production.

They further clarified that concerns over the VFX work of the film are baseless, since the team has collaborated with top-tier visual effects studios from across the film fraternity, including Bollywood and Hollywood.

Makers of Chiranjeevi’s film assure it is a magnum opus in the making

Speaking about the director Mallidi Vassishta’s vision for Vishwambhara, the makers described the film as a magnum opus in the making, and it is worth the wait to witness the project shine bright on-screen.

The makers are putting in their best efforts to ensure that there is no compromise on quality or creativity in making the movie. Vishwambhara is one of the most ambitious projects, mounted on a grand scale.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Chiranjeevi is reportedly thrilled with the progress of the film as it nears completion.

Vishwambhara promotional spree and release date

The makers have also finally shed light on the release date and when the movie's promotions will begin. They confirmed that, with the last stage of post-production work in progress, audiences can expect the release date to be announced soon.

Moreover, the promotional spree for the film is expected to begin shortly, and audiences can anticipate a visual spectacle.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who faced communication issues as child, family opposition to acting; linked up with costar and is now among highest-paid celebs