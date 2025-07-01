Watch: Yash flaunts his dapper look at Mumbai airport while Allu Arjun avoids posing for paparazzi

Kannada star Yash has been flying to and fro from Mumbai, where the shooting for his next big entertainer, Toxic, is taking place. The Geethu Mohandas directorial is slated for release in March 2026, and shooting has been underway in full swing for the multi-starrer.

Yash makes a stellar appearance at the airport

The dashing superstar was recently spotted jetting out of Mumbai as he arrived at the airport. He was clad in a floral shirt and pants while wearing a pair of tinted glasses. Yash’s fully grown beard gave a peek into his looks for his upcoming projects.

Allu Arjun avoids paparazzi at airport

On the other hand, Allu Arjun was also spotted at the airport some time later. The actor looked uber cool and pulled off a black t-shirt and white trouser look.

The Stylish Star was seen waiting in a queue at the entrance while he avoided posing for the paparazzi. In fact, he stopped them slightly with a show of hands and moved ahead to enter the airport premises directly.

Yash’s work front

Speaking about Yash’s work front, besides Toxic, which co-stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and others, he also has the big banner project Ramayana under his name.

Yash is roped in to play the role of Ravana in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, where he will be locking horns with Ranbir Kapoor, who will play the role of Lord Rama. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will be essaying the character of Sita in the mythological movie.

Allu Arjun’s next lineup of films

For the untold, the Icon Star is in news for his massive pan-Indian film with Atlee, AA22xA6. The movie stars Deepika Padukone as one of the female leads, and there is strong buzz about a few more leading heroines joining the cast in crucial roles.

However, further confirmation is still awaited from the makers regarding the announcement of the remaining cast of the movie.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun’s last movie, Pushpa 2, was a blockbuster hit at the box office and became one of the mega releases of the year, surpassing fame beyond the country as well.

