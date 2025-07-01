5 South celebrity couples and their massive age gap: Did you know Ajith Kumar fell for 8-year-younger Shalini during a mishap on set?

Love knows no bounds, and the power couples of South cinema are proof of that. Yes, we are speaking about unmatched duos who have managed to create a fairytale-like romance in their real lives, despite having a significant age gap between them.

Well then, check out these 5 South celeb couples who share a massive age gap.

Rajinikanth and Latha have an age gap of 10 years

Superstar Rajinikanth boasts a decades-long enigmatic screen presence. He is easily counted as one of the leading stars even today, as Thalaivar weaves magic on-screen. The actor got married to Latha Rangachari in February 1981. The two had met at a time when the latter had interviewed the actor for her college magazine.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth and Latha have an age gap of almost 10 years. Despite this, the duo has stayed strong together for so many years and has formed a beautiful family. For the unversed, the duo is parents to their daughters, Aishwaryaa and Soundarya.

Mammootty is 10 years older than his wife Sulfath Kutty

Mollywood’s icon, Mammootty, continues to reign as an unmatched superstar. The actor’s screen presence is a treat for his fans who continue to ship him wholeheartedly. While his work front keeps him in the limelight almost every time, his personal life remains quite low-key.

The actor married Sulfath Kutty in an arranged marriage in 1979. The duo has a 10-year age gap. They are blessed with a daughter named Surumi and a son, Dulquer Salmaan.

Nagarjuna Akkineni found love in 8-year younger Amala

Nagarjuna Akkineni ruled the screen with his handsome good looks and impressive performances. However, his on-screen romance seeped into his personal life when, in June 1992, he married actress Amala.

For the uninitiated, this marked his second marriage, following his divorce from his first wife, Lakshmi Daggubati. Nagarjuna and Amala are blessed with a son, Akhil Akkineni.

Chiranjeevi and Surekha’s companionship despite 6-year age gap

Another power couple from the Telugu film industry, megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, make their fans believe in fairy tales once more. The duo who have been married for so many years now, still never fail to leave everyone gushing with their romance.

Well, Chiranjeevi married a 6-year younger Surekha in February 1980. She was the daughter of noted Telugu comedy actor Allu Ramalingaiah. They are blessed with a son, actor Ram Charan, as well as two daughters, Sushmitha and Sreeja.

Ajith Kumar fell in love with 8-year-younger Shalini on the sets of his film

Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini’s romance is indeed something straight out of a romantic novel. The duo met on the sets of the film Amarkalam in 1999, when the former accidentally cut her wrist while filming a scene. As he began caring for her immediately after, it led to their real-life romance blossoming as well.

The two of them tied the knot in April 2000. They share an 8-year age gap and are happily together with their two children, Anoushka and Advik.

