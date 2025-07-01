Bigg Boss Kannada: Kichcha Sudeep signs 4-year contract, sets ONLY one condition to host reality show?

Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to return with its 12th season, and to the audience's delight, the popular host Kichcha Sudeep is set to return as the host. For the uninitiated, the Kannada actor had announced publicly last year that he would be stepping down as the host after the 11th season.

Kichcha Sudeep signs new contract with BB Kannada makers, sets one condition

According to an OTT Play report, Kichcha Sudeep has signed a new 4-year contract with the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada and will continue as the host of the show from its upcoming season 12 to 15.

While there had been previous buzz about the Max actor setting numerous conditions before taking up the hosting duties once more, in reality, Kichcha has only put one strong condition.

The actor talked about the same and mentioned, “They wanted it to start at a certain date, and I have requested them to push it ahead by 3-4 weeks, as I am committed to trying and ensuring that I have a film release in 2025. Billa Ranga Baashaa is ongoing and another project will be announced shortly.”

Kichcha Sudeep unhappy with the representation of BB Kannada

In one of his previous interviews with The Hindu, Kichcha Sudeep had hinted at the ‘inside agendas’ of the channel partner Colors, which prompted him to take a decision and announce his exit from the show.

However, the actor now highlights that he never had any issues with the channel partner at the local level.

However, he has been disappointed and unhappy by the manner in which BB Kannada is represented at the higher levels, which is not the case with the other regional formats of the house-based reality show.

Kichcha Sudeep’s work front

Coming to his work front, the Kannada star was last seen in 2024 with his film Max, which was a super success at the box office. Moving on, he has Billa Ranga Baasha along with Max 2 in the pipeline.

