Is Marco 2 being made without Unni Mukundan? Makers spill beans

Marco was hyped as one of the most violent films of Mollywood and received a mixed response from audiences. Although the Unni Mukundan starrer was a massive hit in terms of box office numbers, viewers nonetheless were critical of the scale of violence shown in the film, finding it inappropriate for display.

Advertisement

Makers share big update on Marco 2 plans

Recently, Cubes Entertainments, the makers of the film Marco, responded to a fan’s query about its sequel on their social media handle.

A netizen took to the comment section and inquired whether the Malayalam action thriller is getting a sequel or if the rights to Marco will be sold to another production house.

In response, a spokesperson from Cube Entertainments mentioned that the rights of the Unni Mukundan starrer is with them and they’re not open to transferring or sharing these rights to anyone else.

They further highlighted that discussions for Marco 2 were still ongoing and that they consider it to become a high-potential film franchise overall.

Their reply read as “Thank you for the overwhelming love and support for Marco. Discussions regarding the Marco series are still not over yet. Cubes Entertainments exclusively owns all rights to the Marco, and we firmly believe the journey of Marco holds immense potential. Please note: We are not open to transferring or sharing the rights of this franchise.”

Advertisement

Unni Mukundan’s response on Marco 2 plans

The response from the makers comes at a point when Unni Mukundan has already confirmed that the plans for the sequel are no longer in place.

Back on June 15, the actor responded to a fan comment who asked him about when Marco 2 would be made.

The Get Set Baby actor had then replied, “Apologies, I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I'll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers."

It remains to be seen whether Marco 2 will be made and if the high-octane action film will be produced without Unni Mukundan himself.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Thammudu's release Nithiin addresses Macherla Kumpulan and Robinhood's failure: 'I want this film to be a hit for…'