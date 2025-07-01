What is inside Karan Johar's WhatsApp group with Bollywood buddies? Filmmaker says they'd have to leave city if…

Karan Johar is one person in the industry who has always been vocal about his opinions. He has never shied away from expressing what he feels, and forget words; many times, his expressions are enough to let anyone know how he truly feels. Well, he had earlier revealed having a WhatsApp group with some of his industry friends. In a recent interview, the filmmaker confessed that if anyone gained access to that group, then they would all have to leave for London.

Karan Johar Spills Secrets About His No-Filter WhatsApp Group With Bollywood Friends

Talking to Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, one of the members from the audience quipped that Karan Johar must be part of one of the most exciting WhatsApp groups in Bollywood. The fan further mentioned that he should consider making a movie or writing a book about those conversations.

Shocked by this suggestion, the filmmaker gave a hilarious reply that will surely leave you in splits. “If anyone ever got access to those WhatsApp groups about me and many of my friends in the fraternity, I think we would have to move to London. We may not be able to continue living in our city,” said the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani director.

Elaborating on why he said so, KJo revealed that their conversations in that group are not filtered at all. He further confessed that these chats are quite candid, honest, and sometimes very b**chy.

From analyzing their immediate environment to being fashion and movie critics, they discuss everything. He concluded by saying, “Everyone has an opinion, and none of us can ever put those opinions out there.”

What’s Next From Karan Johar in 2025

Talking about his work front, Karan Johar has a lot in his kitty. He has a couple of releases under his banner. While Sarzameen, starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, releases on Hotstar on July 25th, Dhadak, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, releases in theatres on August 2nd. He’s also gearing up for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. We may soon receive updates on his next directorial ventures as well.

