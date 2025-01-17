Love Scout Spoilers: Will Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk’s drunken encounter complicate their work relationship?

Love Scout is an ongoing South Korean K-drama starring Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min in the leading roles. The show premiered on January 3, 2025 and so far four episodes have been released. However, ahead of the new episode, let’s find out how the story will develop further.

On Janauary 17, 2024, the production team of Love Scout has released new still cuts from the upcoming episode featuring Lee Jun Hyuk as Secretary Yoo Eun Ho and Han Ji Min as CEO Kang Ji Yun. Previously, Kang Ji Yun ended up drunk after having dinner with her colleages and ended up in her office. She woke up to discover Eun Ho in her office late at night. In her drunken state, she tenderly touched his face and leaned in, hinting at an impending kiss.

In episode 5, Kang Ji Yun and Yoo Eun Ho return to the office the next day, acting as though nothing unusual happened. However, the atmosphere between them feels tense, and Kang Ji Yun finds herself distracted, stealing glances at his face instead of focusing on her tasks.

While Kang Ji Yun recalls fragments of the previous night, she struggles to determine if it was a memory or just a dream. To confirm, she casually asks Yoo Eun Ho if he returned to the office after their company dinner. Initially relieved when he denies it, her relief turns to unease when she later realizes it wasn’t a dream after all. She attempts to clear the air with him and asks how much he remembers from that night. He casually responds with a teasing, “How much do you want me to remember?”

The plot of the series follows Kang Ji Yun, a confident and successful CEO of a headhunting company who devotes all her energy to staying ahead in the fiercely competitive industry. Despite her professional achievements, Ji Yun is utterly clueless when it comes to managing her personal life.

Enter Yoo Eun Ho, her secretary, who takes care of almost everything for her. Unlike his boss, Eun Ho is kind, well-mannered, and deeply considerate of others. A single father, he is also remarkably skilled at parenting and housework, creating a sharp contrast between his grounded nature and Ji Yun’s work-focused life.

The new episode of the show will be released on January 17 at 22:00 KST. Are you excited?

