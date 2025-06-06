Deadpool & Wolverine Stars Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Team Up for New Venture and it is NOT a Film, Find Out

The Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have set out on a new venture together. The longtime friends have become the co-owners of the Australia team, SailGP Champions.

Reynolds and Jackman announced the news in a fun statement released on Thursday. The actor joined the driver and the CEO of the team, Tom Slingsby, as they went on to lead the way.

Moreover, the head of the sports team stated that they have BONDS as their first-ever title sponsor.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s statement

As for the statement that the Marvel actors released, it went on to read, “Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride.”

They further added, “Apologies in advance to Australia. No comment on whether we’re writing this in our BONDS. No further questions.”

The Sailing team’s CEO, too, commented on the actors owning the team. In his statement, Slingsby added that it is a milestone for the sport as “icons” such as Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have agreed to partner with them.

He continued to state, “They bring unmatched star power, a love for storytelling, and a sharp sense of humor that fits perfectly with our team.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds coming onboard to own the sports team marks his third venture, as the actor already owns Wrexham AFC in Wales and Club Necaxa in Mexico.

As for the ownership of the team, it comes from Reynolds amid his wife’s ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

