Kagurabachi Chapter 82 Spoilers Reveal Uruha’s Revival As Two Iai White Purity Style User Clash—DEETS

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 82 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Enten Vs Tobimune.’ It opens at the Kyoto Massacre Hotel, where Chihiro is facing Samura. Rou reaches their location, realizing the Kumeyuri blade was still there despite Hiruhiko’s absence.

Samura points out that the Hishaku sorcerer had escaped, and that the blade's sheath had fallen two floors down. Chihiro is struck by Samura’s immense growth and concludes that his own revival must have been intentional.

He recalls a conversation with Samura and realizes that Samura's goal was never to harbor hatred toward the Contracted Sword Bearers but to eliminate the threat of the Malediction. Chihiro then asks about Uruha’s status, leading to a flashback revealing Uruha’s resurrection in the Kagurabachi Chapter 82 spoilers.

Flashback reveals Uruha’s revival process

While in the hospital, Uruha remembers the risk of the Malediction if the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade’s True Realm were to activate. The Contracted Sword Bearers would die if the Sword Saint were executed to stop it. A seal was created to minimize this risk, but Uruha always carried guilt.

During their confrontation, Samura had mortally wounded Uruha. However, he also used Suzaku’s Flames of Mercy to save him. This revived Uruha, but severed his Life Contract. The doctors were shocked in the Kagurabachi Chapter 82 spoilers.

Uruha, once conscious, wondered if this was Samura’s plan—to shoulder the consequences alone. He also noted that Samura couldn’t use the same method on himself. Uruha was also paralyzed temporarily due to his body readjusting to the lack of a life contract after 18 years.

He asked the doctors who would stop Samura in the Kagurabachi Chapter 82 spoilers. They named Chihiro and the Masumi. Uruha then requested they withhold news of his recovery, believing their side shouldn’t waste a hidden asset.

In the present, the Transformation sorcerer expressed disbelief at Uruha’s survival. Uruha declared he had lost his honor but would serve as a barrier in Samura’s absence.

Enten vs. Tobimune begins

At the hotel, Chihiro questions Samura’s intent to die alone. Samura explains that he fears the Malediction’s power, especially for his daughter Iori, and insists that eliminating the Sword Saint is necessary. Chihiro agrees with his fear but seeks a different path in the Kagurabachi Chapter 82 spoilers.

Samura ignores this and closes the door between them. The narrator then explains that the lai White Purity Style produces explosive force from Spirit Energy. Samura, preparing to strike with Tobimune, infuses it with Suzaku's firepower.

Chihiro, remembering their past encounter and realizing he must prove his worth, counters with his Enten and the lai White Purity Style as well. The Kagurabachi Chapter 82 spoilers end as both enchanted swords clash for the first time.

