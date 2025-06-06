Jimin and Jin's ‘hard work’ on variety shows earns praise from comedian Kim Sook, reveals secret to BTS's success

Comedian and television personality Kim Sook recently shared heartfelt praise for BTS’ Jimin and Jin. She talked about them during a candid conversation on a podcast hosted by Vivo TV. As a veteran figure in the South Korean entertainment industry, her heartfelt remarks have struck a chord with fans.

Jimin’s preparation and professionalism lauded

During the podcast episode released on June 4, 2025, Kim Sook reflected on her experience working with Jimin during his 2023 appearance on Beat Coin. It is a KBS variety show that ran between July 2022 and January 2024. The show was known for its coin-flip-based format that decided the fate of each segment, resulting in spontaneous and hilarious moments.

Kim Sook emphasized how moved she was by Jimin’s approach behind the scenes. Unlike many celebrity guests who simply show up and follow instructions, Jimin took his participation seriously. He prepared extensively before filming. “Jimin prepared for everything he could for the show,” she shared. “That’s why they’re so successful. They work so hard. I’ll continue to cheer for them from afar.”

Jimin’s appearance on Beat Coin (episode 30, aired March 30, 2023) was memorable for both viewers and cast. Jimin’s warmth, flexibility, and humor stood out, creating buzz online and among the show’s regular crew.

Jin’s youthful energy and natural wit

In addition to praising Jimin, Kim Sook took a moment to reflect on Jin’s appearance on Kian's Bizarre B&B, another popular variety series. Despite being BTS’ eldest member, Jin is known for his playful demeanor and signature humor.

Kim described him as having a “maknae-like charm,” a term usually reserved for the youngest group member. She noted how Jin’s youthful energy, confidence, and comedic timing brought a fresh atmosphere to the show. She mentioned that watching Jin’s performance made her rethink what it means to be a variety host. It’s not just about appearances but about showing who you are, something Jin did effortlessly.

Fans moved by the praise from veteran entertainer

Following the podcast’s release, fans of BTS, known as ARMY, expressed deep appreciation for Kim Sook’s words. Her praise, as a respected figure in the industry, felt especially meaningful. Many fans noted how rare it is for idols to be recognized for their work ethic in variety formats, where personalities often take a back seat to entertainment value.

As Kim Sook’s comments gain attention, they serve as a reminder of what truly makes BTS special. It’s not just talent or popularity, but a grounded attitude, respect for others, and a relentless commitment to giving their best in every setting.

