In April 2025, AAZ Films and Bhanushali Studios announced a strategic collaboration to create 3 films across the genres. And now, we have exclusively learnt that their first film is titled Parivarik ManuRanjan and will feature Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead. According to sources close to the development, Parivarik ManuRanjan will be directed by Varun V Sharma, and is touted to be a family entertainer of a ‘perfectly mismatched duo’. “The film went on floors today – June 5 – at Lucknow. The makers were looking for a fresh-pairing, and found their leading duo in Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari,” revealed a source.

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra and creatively produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, with Brijendra Kala and Varun Sharma as the writers. Confirming the news, Pankaj Tripathi shared, “There was something so charmingly simple and yet irresistibly funny about the script that I couldn’t say no. It’s the kind of story that sneaks up on you with its warmth. This is my first time working with Aditi, and I’ve always admired her craft towards acting. Also excited to creatively partner with Varun Sharma and Ali Abbas Zafar and Producers Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra who are backing a story like this”

Aditi Rao Hydari added, “When I read the script, I smiled through it. For me it’s rare to come across a story in this universe. The situational comedy, the twists and the unexpected turns and more importantly the warmth and simplicity that is the heart of the story. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He is a master of this genre, and for me this is going to be a big learning experience and a joy.”

Director Varun V. Sharma added that “Parivarik ManuRanjan is a story that’s close to my heart—rooted in the chaos and comedy of life. With Pankaj sir and Aditi coming together for the first time, we’re excited to bring something refreshingly warm, honest, and hilariously relatable to the screen.”

