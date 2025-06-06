EXCLUSIVE: Jackson Wang to meet Hrithik Roshan during India visit next week, details inside

The MAGIC MAN and the man behind the mask, Krrish, will soon be under the same roof. Jackson Wang is all set to rub shoulders with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan! A meeting that no one saw coming, an insider exclusively revealed to us that this mega moment will soon become a reality. The Hong Kong-based singer will be returning to Mumbai for promotions around the release of his first-ever Indian collaboration, BUCK. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, the track dropped on May 9 and has been a welcome surprise for the fans of the two.

In line with week-long activities spanning media catch-ups and events that will bring him closer to desi fans, Jackson Wang looks all ready to take over their hearts. He is slated to pop into Hrithik Roshan’s home for an intimate chat about their highly public lives and engage in cultural exchange, raising excitement among admirers of the two. To those unversed, Jackson Wang previously hung out with the Roshans during his debut visit to Mumbai for the 2023 version of Lollapalooza India, making fans anticipate a possible collaboration between the two stars. Maybe the second time’s the charm for them!

While other bits of this interesting turn of events have so far been kept under wraps, it is expected that the two will hang out sometime during next week, as a part of the GBAD crooner’s Indian leg of promotions, which begin on June 10.

A source close to the singer revealed that they’re trying to fix a timeline that matches both the stars’ busy schedules, with only the likelihood of the meeting being at the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor’s own humble abode in Mumbai being revealed so far.

Meanwhile, the singer has been dropping new music ahead of the release of his upcoming album, MAGIC MAN 2, with the latest being Hate To Love. Raw lyrics and a desire to tell his story to the world, Jackson Wang is doing it like no other!

