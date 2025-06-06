New Pics: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee are now married, Prashanth Neel and others attend

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee tied the wedding knot on June 6, 2025, in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. With several moments from the marriage already surfacing on the internet, here are some more you should check out.

Inside Photos: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's wedding

The extravagant wedding was surely a major highlight in South cinema as the Agent actor tied the knot with his long-time love. As the marriage took place at Annapurna Studios, various celebrities like his brother Naga Chaitanya, actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela were all seen marking their attendance.

Apart from them, director Prashanth Neel and Mumbai Indians player Tilak Varma were also seen at the event.

Prashanth Neel and Tilak Varma at Akhil’s marriage

For those unaware, Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee rang the wedding bells after making their relationship official, back in November 2024. Announcing their love with an engagement ceremony, it was mentioned that the couple had been in a relationship for some time now.

The latest addition to the Akkineni clan is a 39-year-old artist based in Mumbai. She has been known for her vibrant and aesthetic painting exhibitions, which took place at various locations in India, Dubai, and London.

A native of Hyderabad, the bride is the daughter of an industrialist, Zulfi Ravdjee. Her father and family are known for their strong presence in Hyderabad as they have been involved in businesses for decades. With her dad being the founder of ZR Renewable Energy Private Limited, they are part of renewable energy and have ventures in real estate.

Apart from her passion for painting, the artist is also known to be a perfumer and runs a blog called Once Upon The Skin. Zainab has also appeared in the MF Hussain-directed movie Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. The film, starring Tabu and Kunal Kapoor in the lead roles, featured Zainab as Naghma’s friend, played by Sadiya Turabi.

The Hindi-language musical drama follows the story of a writer who struggles to create a new novel and finds himself inspired by an unconventional muse. The narrative unfolds through the tales of three cities.

