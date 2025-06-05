Hina Khan makes FIRST public appearance after wedding to Rocky Jaiswal, asks paparazzi 'Shock laga?'

Hina Khan has been in the news since June 4, and the reason is just too sweet. The actress finally got married to her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, yesterday, and gorgeous pictures from their big day are going viral on social media. Hina and Rocky kept their wedding news a secret and directly announced it by sharing their wedding pictures. And now, just a day after her marriage, Hina is back to work.

On June 5, Hina Khan made her first public appearance after marrying her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The actress made an appearance to attend an event, and a video of her has been going viral on social media.

While addressing the people at the event, the new bride said, "I have always been the person I am. Works comes first. I got married yesterday. I had an important event to attend today and I wanted to be a part of it, which is why I am here today. Thank you so much for having me, all the dignitaries. Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity to be here."

Later, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai beauty was clicked at the event by the paparazzi. The photographers congratulated her on her wedding. Hina then mentioned how her love finally reached its destination. She said, "Mukaam par pohocha (It reached its destination)."

When the stationed paparazzi asked Hina when they would be able to click the couple together, she was all smiles. "Hoga jaldi. Aapko treat karenge aur hum dono aapse milenge. Thode se busy hai kaam ke sath isilye (It will happen soon. We will treat you and we both will meet you)."

The TV personality then asked the paparazzi whether they liked her wedding pictures. "Aapko acha laga sab? Shock laga? (Did you like it? Was it a shock?)."

Speaking about her dreamy wedding, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal got married in the presence of close family and friends. Their intimate marriage was nothing short of a fairytale. From their elegant outfits to the beautiful decor and special moments, Hina and Rocky's wedding was all about love and unforgettable memories.

