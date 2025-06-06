Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s live becomes topic of discussion, fans spot KATSEYE’s Sophia and Manon ‘fangirling’

Fourth-gen K-pop boy band Stray Kids are known for their talent and visuals. Not just fans, but fellow industry colleagues often appreciate their tough choreography, musical prowess and good looks. Recently, two of KATSEYE members were spotted fangirling over Hyunjin during a live broadcast of the latter. Though the idol missed it, it didn't escape fans' eyes. They quickly captured the moment and circulated it online.

Hyunjin presented raw visuals during a live broadcast

Stray Kids member Hwang Hyunjin, popularly known mononymously as Hyunjin, did a live broadcast on June 5, featuring his effortless chic look. He sported a casual black t-shirt and bare-faced look, complemented with silver earrings. The live event delighted the fans, with many thanking him for the sudden opportunity to reconnect with him. Comments like "this made my whole day fill with so much happiness" flooded the internet.

His raw visuals, sans makeup, was appreciated not just by fans but fellow artists too.

KATSEYE's Sophia and Manon spotted during Hyunjin's live

In an unexpected event, fans spotted two celebrities in the comment section of Hyunjin's live. It was HYBE LABELS' Gnarly Sophia and Manon. The duo had their fangirl mode on as they shared their reaction to Hyunjin's beauty. Both of them wrote "omg" in the comments of the live broadcast, getting fans into a frenzy. Being a global girl group, KATSEYE is subsequently free from the extreme scrutiny faced by K-pop artists.

Hence, they are often seen expressing their appreciation for other artists freely. This incident was one of them.

Check out fan reactions to Sophia and Manon fangirling over Hyunjin

Fans found the KATSEYE members' reaction extremely relatable, stating "they're so real." They also noted how the duo wrote the comments just 5 minutes after Hyunjin's live started, showcasing their love for the artist. Some others felt that it would have been amazing if they joined Hyunjin's live show as well. One fan even jokingly said that "it would have been gnarlyyyy" if they did so, giving a clever nod to the girl group's viral song.

Another X-user wrote, "Pretty girls are stay (Stray Kids' fandom)", showcasing that they accept Sophia and Manon as part of the squad. However, their desire for a Stray Kids X KATSEYE interaction remained unfulfilled as Hyunjin most probably missed their girls' comments.

