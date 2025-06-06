Billy Joel Recalls Trying to Kill Himself Twice After Affair With Friend's Partner; Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on Severed Relationship

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to s*icide.

Billy Joel opened up about how he tried to kill himself twice after feeling guilty of having an affair with his friend’s wife. The musician, in his new documentary, Billy Joel: And So it Goes, talked about falling into depression after he went on to be in a relationship with Elizabeth Weber Small.

The singer recalled being extremely upset by the fact that he had wrecked a home, as Elizabeth was the then-wife of Joel’s bandmate, Jon Small.

Meanwhile, the first part of Billy Joel’s documentary was premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and Weber Small also made an appearance. She spoke up about her relationship with the artist 43 years after the couple split. The duo was together for nine years, and Joel’s first wife claimed that their marriage was nothing less than “great.”

Billy Joel tried to commit s*icide twice

In his documentary, which premiered at the film festival, Joel revealed, “I felt very, very guilty about it. They had a child. I felt like a homewrecker,” in reference to having an affair with his bandmate’s wife. He continued to state, “I was just in love with a woman, and I got punched in the nose, which I deserved. Jon was very upset. I was very upset.”

The legendary piano man added that Jon’s punch had knocked him out completely, and he fell into a coma for days together. Moreover, the musician claimed that he went on to become “almost psychotic” and was “in a lot of pain.”

As for his s*icide episode, Joel shared that his sister was a medical assistant, and she gave him pills to get him some rest. However, the singer decided to take them all together. The artist’s sister, Judy, shared, “I went to go see him in the hospital, and he was lying there white as a sheet. I thought that I’d killed him.”

His sibling also added that he tried to kill himself again later, but Jon saved him.

Elizabeth Weber’s comments about her relationship with Billy Joel

As for Weber, she sat down for an interview with People Magazine. Elizabeth reflected on her love story with Joel and said, “It was great then, it’s great whenever I think about it, and it’s great now.”

During her marriage to the musician, Weber played a significant role in his career. She managed the artist’s business.

The former partners never had kids together, and Joel managed to become a huge name in the industry.

Following his divorce from Weber, Billy Joel married three more times.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

