Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal to Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, meet 3 CONFIRMED couples of Pati Patni Aur Panga

Pati Patni Aur Panga is one such reality show that audiences must look forward to. It's an interesting concept that promises to keep audiences hooked. But what's more interesting about this upcoming reality show is the interesting line of celebrity couples. With many names doing the rounds, we have a list of a few confirmed couples who are set to be part of the reality show. Newlyweds Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are one such couple.

Advertisement

Here are confirmed celeb couples of Pati Patni Aur Panga

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

The internet was in awe when Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's wedding became a viral symbol of love and resilience. Across social media, the ceremony was praised not only for its grace and intimacy but also for what it represented—a triumph of togetherness in the face of adversity. Now, the newlyweds are ready to step into the spotlight by competing on the show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Hina and Rocky will join other celebrity couples to navigate the emotional, humorous, and joyful aspects of married life.

Debinna Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Debinna Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, one of the most beloved celebrity couples, are making a return to television together after many years. The couple, who fell in love while working on Ramayan, also participated in a dance reality show. Now, after several years, Debinna and Gurmeet are set to return with Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Advertisement

Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri

Sudesh Lehri and his wife, Mamta Lehri, are also confirmed names of Pati Patni Aur Panga. While Sudesh is one of the most entertaining personalities on TV, he will be seen taking up fun challenges in Pati Patni Aur Panga. This will be the first time his wife will be seen in front of the camera.

Meanwhile, other celeb couples like Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain are also rumored to participate in the show. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Pait Patni Aur Panga will be diving into the delightful chaos, giving a fun and heartwarming glimpse into the lives of celebrity couples as they take on entertaining challenges to test their chemistry. Expect everything, from teamwork trials and love-language moments, to celebrating small wins, finishing each other’s sentences, unspoken eye contact, keeping score, inside jokes, anecdotes, ridiculous nicknames, and silly fights that only deepen the bond.

Advertisement

Pati Patni Aur Panga will be premiering on Colors soon. The premiere date and time are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee join Pati Patni Aur Panga: Know everything about this non-fiction show