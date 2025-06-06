To Be Hero X Episode 10: Luo To Return As A Villain—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Loss and Gain,’ Cyan escapes the orphanage with Luo’s help, though he is injured and left behind. Without public trust, her luck ability quickly fades. She survives as a street musician until regaining popularity, which revives her powers.

DOS then approaches her to become a hero, and she agrees only if they help rescue Luo. Two years later, Cyan is a famous idol called ‘Lucky Cyan.’ While she thrives, Luo remains imprisoned. After the director tells him something disturbing, the residents of the orphanage are shown as zombies.

Advertisement

Expected plot in To Be Hero X Episode 10

To Be Hero X Episode 10 will center on Cyan's return to the orphanage to rescue Luo. However, the director will claim that Luo was already dead, which she’ll refuse to accept. During a concert, Cyan’s speech leads to public panic, causing a drastic drop in her Trust Value.

As her luck turns dangerous, the story will begin exploring the darker consequences tied to her powers. Meanwhile, Luo, who is still alive but consumed by fear particles, will be waiting for Cyan to return. However, his feelings appear to have changed, likely leading to another tragic reunion as this arc concludes.

To Be Hero X Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

To Be Hero X Episode 10, titled ‘The Truth About Luck,’ is set to premiere in Japan on June 8, 2025, at 9:30 am JST, as per the official website. However, due to time zone variations, many international viewers may be able to watch it earlier on June 7.

Advertisement

In Japan, the episode will air on Fuji TV and other regional networks and will also stream on Amazon Prime, U-NEXT, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, and more. International audiences can stream To Be Hero X Episode 10 via Crunchyroll and Bilibili Global in select regions.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the To Be Hero X anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: To Be Hero X Episode 9: Cyan Becomes A Singer—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More