One Piece Episode 1132: Ginny Says Her Final Goodbye As Kuma Adopts Bonney, Spoilers From The Manga

As per the episode preview, One Piece Episode 1132 will be titled ‘A Pledge to Ginny – Kuma Becomes a Father.’ The episode will cover the events of Chapter 1098, as Kuma learns of the circumstances behind Ginny’s disappearance.

What happened to Ginny?

One Piece Episode 1132 will begin sometime after Ginny’s abduction. The Revolutionary Army headquarters receives an SOS from the South Blue branch due to the Tumi uprising. Kuma volunteers to go, though Ivankov protests. He states that Kuma has been increasingly reckless due to Ginny’s disappearance.

It is revealed that she had been taken by the World Government and forced into marriage with a Celestial Dragon. Two years later, Ginny has been thrown out of Mary Geoise now that she is ill. She contacts the Revolutionary Army one last time.

Her deteriorating condition, described as her body hardening like stone under sunlight, leads to her death before Kuma can reach her in One Piece Episode 1132. Kuma finds her lifeless body in a Sorbet Kingdom chapel, where she left behind a child—her daughter, Bonney. Stricken with grief, Kuma promises to raise her.

What is the Curse of Sapphire Scales?

One Piece Episode 1132 will then shift focus to Kuma’s new life as a father. Bonney, sharing Ginny’s appetite and spirit, grows up happily under his care, believing Kuma to be her real father. Despite his continued involvement in the Revolutionary Army, Kuma always returns to care for Bonney.

However, Kuma soon boards up the church’s windows when he realizes Bonney has inherited Ginny’s disease—an incurable condition known as Sapphire Scales, which causes her skin to harden when exposed to sunlight.

Kuma seeks treatment from multiple doctors in One Piece Episode 1132. However, the condition is confirmed to be fatal by the time she turns ten, regardless of exposure. Unable to accept this, he quits the army to focus entirely on caring for her. Dragon supports Kuma’s decision and even promises to help find medical experts.

As Bonney turns five, she starts facing ridicule from other children for being a ‘vampire’ and for the jewel-like mark under her eye. Kuma comforts her by saying the mark looks like a precious gem. They talk about future birthday trips, including dreams of visiting Sky Islands and Fish-Man Island.

One Piece Episode 1132 will end with Kuma learning that King Bekori is planning another atrocity—targeting the elderly and weak citizens in a campaign of fire and violence.

