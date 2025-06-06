The Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 has taken a good start at the box office, as very early trends are indicating first day business in the north of Rs 20.00 crore, with the scope to go higher depending on the spot bookings for the evening and night shows. The advances were mediocre for a franchise film like Housefull, but the spot bookings have made the difference pushing the film towards a good opening.

As on Friday at 4.15 PM, the Akshay Kumar led film has grossed Rs 8.40 crore in the national chains and is headed for a finish around the Rs 14.00 crore (NBOC: Rs 11.75 crore). The national chain contribution is expected to be around 53 percent to 55 percent, which indicates the first day business around the Rs 22 crore mark. There is a scope to go higher depending on the walk-ins, as comedies tend to perform the best in the evening and night shows with families coming on board.

It’s a non-holiday release, and Housefull 5 has recorded the biggest non-holiday start for not just Akshay Kumar but also the comic genre in general. There will be a spike in business on Saturday and the same is visible already in the advance booking trends, where the film has sold about 60,000 tickets in the national chains at 4 PM.

The film is doing well in the non-national chains and single screens too, though there is a scope for the collections to be a lot better. The business is going up on a show by show basis in the single screens. Liberty (Delhi), sold 105 tickets in the morning show, followed by 252 tickets in noon and 858 tickets in matinee. The sales in Regent Patna grew from 119 tickets in the 9 AM show, to 613 tickets for the 3.30 PM show. Raj Mandir Jaipur is also showing an upward trajectory, with admits jumping from 221 at 9.15 AM show, to 868 for 3.15 PM show.

The early response on the digital world seems to be mixed, but the exhibitor feedbacks suggest a different picture, though one can say the same with surety only on seeing the Monday hold. The start lays a platform for Housefull 5, but its just half the job done as the film needs to show a strong weekend trend, and then a steady trajectory on the weekend to pass the finishing line with flying colours.

All said and done, it’s also the biggest opening day till date for a film from Housefull franchise, surpassing the previous best, Housefull 4 (Rs 17.50 crore). One must note that there are very early estimates, based on trends till 4 PM, and the actuals could vary depending on the performance towards evening and night shows.

