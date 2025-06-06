Tom Cruise Bags Gold: Mission Impossible Star Lands Guinness World Record for Highest Burning Parachute Jumps

Tom Cruise bags the Guinness World Record! The Mission Impossible star landed the prestigious title for performing the most number of burning parachute jumps.

According to reports, the actor threw himself out of an aeroplane 16 times while being tucked in with a parachute. Moreover, no other actor or stuntman has come close to this number.

Advertisement

The Top Gun star pulled off the most recent jump in the final installment of Mission Impossible. The director Christopher McQuarrie revealed to the media portal that Cruise jumped out of the plane with a 50-pound camera rig attached to his body.

Tom Cruise proves to be ultimate action hero

Cruise has been doing his stunts by himself for the past two decades. Moreover, the actor has also gotten licenses for all kinds of aeroplanes and jets that he has flown over the years.

As per the Guinness World Record website, the Jerry Maguire star has “leapt out of a helicopter 16 times while strapped to a parachute pre-soaked in fuel and lit ablaze, before cutting away the charred remnants of the first chute and safely deploying a backup.”

The official site further read, “No other actor or stuntman has come close to that amount of death-defying drops.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the Knight and Day star has received the highly acclaimed title. He has been the only actor to have 11 films that grossed 100 million USD at the box office.

Advertisement

Craig Glenday, the editor-in-chief of the Guinness World Record organization, went on to gush about the movie star. He said, “Tom doesn't just play action heroes — he is an action hero!”

Glenday added, “A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It's an honor to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title.”

Meanwhile, after Tom Cruise and the cast members of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning premiered the movie at the Cannes Film Festival, it was made available for the audience to watch in theaters.