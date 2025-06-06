Housefull 5B Ending Explained: What happens on cruise and who is the killer in Akshay Kumar's film?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Housefull 5 is among the biggest releases of 2025. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the cruise comedy stars the OGs Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, alongside a huge ensemble cast. The movie also features Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more. Released on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 has opened to mixed reviews.

Advertisement

There's much curiosity about the story as the film has two versions: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. This explanation post will help you understand everything that happened in the latter version.

Housefull 5B Story

The second version of Housefull 5 shows Ranjeet Dobriyal, a billionaire who owns assets worth 69 billion pounds. Just a day before celebrating his 100th birth anniversary, he dies a natural death. His stepson Dev (played by Fardeen Khan) plans to hide Ranjeet's death, letting the celebration go on. Meanwhile, a hologram of Ranjeet appears, only to bring more chaos and drama.

Talking about the heir to his empire and wealth, he mentions that his first son (Jolly) from his first wife will be given all his money and empire. This marks the beginning of the 'Jolly' game.

Riteish Deshmukh as Jalabuddin (Jolly 1), Abhishek Bachchan as Jalbhushan (Jolly 2), and Akshay Kumar as Julius (Jolly 3) leave no stones unturned to prove themselves as the real Jolly. So, to simplify the situation, Dev comes up with a plan of a DNA test for three suspected Jollys on a lavish cruise. Although the three are aware that they aren't Ranjeet's son, all of them are up for the test because of the huge money.

Advertisement

Housefull 5B Ending Explained: Spoiler Alert

After the DNAs are collected, a deck party kicks in. Aakhri Pasta (Chunky Panday) spikes the drink of Batuk Patel (Johnny Lever), but Jollys end up consuming it. Hence, when they wake up the next morning, they have no memory of the previous night.

During the same night, Maya of Ranjeet's team (played by Chitrangda) tried to alter the DNA of the three Jollys as she desperately wanted the money. But the doctor, Amar Joshi, caught her red-handed. So, to avoid him from telling the truth, she stuffed peanut butter biscuits into the doctor's mouth, as the latter was revealed to be allergic to it.

However, Jolly 3 (Akshay Kumar) arrived at the scene and used an injection to save the doctor. But Maya stabbed the doctor and killed him after Jolly 3 went away. But there's a twist! The captain of the ship, Sameer (played by Nikitin Dheer), saw Maya killing the doctor.

Advertisement

The murder puts the Jollys and their respective partners under suspicion. Besides them, Dev and other members of Ranjeet's team also end up becoming the prime suspects. After the doctor is killed, police officers Bhidu (Sanjay Dutt) and Baba (Jackie Shroff) arrive on the cruise to carry out the investigation. Talking about Sameer, who is also one of the suspects, could not reveal the truth to others. He wants his name to get cleared.

As the story progresses, Maya teams up with Jolly 2 to kill Captain Sameer. Lastly, Maya is revealed as the killer. She wanted money to pay off her debts.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Housefull 5A Ending Explained: What happens in climax of Akshay Kumar's comedy film and who is the killer?