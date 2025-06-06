Thug Life Day 2 Box Office Trends: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's movie DROPS by over 55 percent; To gross just Rs 7 crore on 1st Friday

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life grossed a poor Rs 17 crore on the opening day in India. The film was expected to gross atleast Rs 20 crore on day 1 but the negative word of mouth spread like wildfire, as a result of which it could manage only Rs 17 crore. Now, the film has dropped by over 55 percent on day 2 and this more or less seals the film a sorry fate.

Advertisement

Based on early trends, Thug Life has grossed Rs 7 crore on day 2, taking the two day India cume to Rs 24 crore. The long weekend total shall be under Rs 40 crore and then the weekdays should not be adding much. It was thought that a poor theatrical performance for a Kamal Haasan film like Indian 2 would not be replicated again but it has happened and by the actor-director combination that delivered a cult-classic like Nayakan.

With the way Thug Life is trending, it will be no surprise if it ends with a global cume of under Rs 100 crore. Indian 2 had grossed Rs 150 crore and was termed a collosal disaster and Thug Life has shall manage to go a step further. The only difference is that Indian 2 lost money to producers while Thug Life won't because of excellent non-theatrical deals signed just after the blockbuster success of Vikram. The only loss will be that Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam won't be making as much as they should be, from the project.

Advertisement

Thug Life got praise for its cinematography and staging but was criticised for its generic story and dragged screenplay. It is said to be a clear case of style over substance and the results are for everyone to see.

The actor-director combo will look to introspect and make radical changes to the way they approach films. Kamal Haasan's next movie shall be Indian 3, which has already been shot. It is to be seen what he works on, after that. As for Mani Ratnam, it is still not clear as to what he will work on next.

You can watch Thug Life at a theatre near you, now. If you have watched the movie, do share what you felt about it.

ALSO READ: Thug Life Box Office Collections: Kamal Haasan starrer is Dead on Arrival with a poor first day