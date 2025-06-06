Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk shares plans for spin-off series, reveals most terrifying game of season 3

Squid Game fans wake up! Here's fresh tea about what's brewing in the upcoming season, coming right from director Hwang Dong Hyuk. The survival show is just around the corner and we know you can't contain your curiosity regarding the new games and the characters' fates in the show. The K-drama's director and screenwriter recently revealed the game which will shake viewers to their core and also shared his plans regarding a spin-off possibility of Squid Game.

Which is the most formidable game of Squid Game 3?

On June 4, Squid Game's official X (formerly Twitter) page shared a video of director Hwang Dong Hyuk, cast of season 3 and T.O.P from season 2, reacting to the upcoming instalment's trailer. As the trailer featured the segment on the intense hide-and-seek game, the director revealed, "it's the most dramatic and impactful game across all the seasons."

The game includes the players being divided into red group and blue group with one half playing attackers and the other defenders. It features them moving around in an enclosed area with a starry sky painted ceiling. The beautiful setting serves as a stark contrast to the horrific game that's about to unfold.

Fan theories say that "it's WORSE THAN MARBLES"– the season 1 game where the contestants played in pairs and the ones who lost, were shot to death. It broke fans hearts as many sacrificed their lives for others and many were defeated with treachery. Fueling the fan speculation of hide-and-seek being even more tear-jerking, the Squid Game page commented on the fan post with a eyes emoji.

Is there a possibility for a Squid Game spin-off?

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk hasn't categorically denied the possibility of a Squid Game spin-off, despite no immediate plans. During his appearance at the 2025 Gotham Television Awards. He also shared his thoughts on the potential plotline of the show. "If I make a spin-off, it will be a story happening between season 1 and 2. There was a three years gap between season 1 and 2, so I want to show what they did for those times," Hwang Dong Hyuk stated.

