Why did Hina Khan say 'Koi rakhna nahi chahta tha muje' while talking about her childhood? EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's wedding news surprised many when it was announced on June 4. Just a day after her big day, Hina returned to work. Recently, she spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about various topics, including her childhood, career, and her journey with stage three breast cancer. During the interview, she was asked to share some childhood memories. Hina revealed that, at that time, no one wanted to keep her.

Advertisement

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Hina Khan recalled her childhood days and said, "Koi rakhna nahi chahta tha muje. Ye sach hai. (No one wanted to keep me. This is the truth). If my mother has to travel or go out for 2 hours, she used to tell my nani 'Bacho ko dekh lena zara mai do ghanto ke liye bahar jaa rahi hu.' (Look at the kids I'm going out for 2 hours). Everyone used to say 'Ameer ko rakhenge, Hina ko nahi rakhenge. Hina ko sath le jao (We will keep Ameer not Hina. Take Hina with you)."

Hina disclosed how everyone wanted to keep her brother with them but not her. Revealing the reason why people thought this about her, the actress shared, “I was a very very naughty child. Mai kisiki nahi sunti thi. (I use to not listen to anyone)."

Watch Hina Khan's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Advertisement

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress continued, "Maine aise haath per tode hai logo ke, dhake maar maar ke, fights kar kar ke. (I have broken legs and fought with people). I was very naughty. I used to run away. I was good at studies, but I used to not study."

Hina revealed how she used to score 90 per cent if she studied, but she never paid attention to studies and yet scored 60-70 per cent. Further, the new bride even mentioned how she was an intelligent student and a smart kid, but very naughty, so one wanted to keep her apart from her parents.

Speaking about her personal life, Hina Khan got married to Rocky Jaiswal on June 4 in an intimate ceremony. The two will soon be seen in an upcoming reality show titled Pati Patni Aur Panga.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal to Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, meet 3 CONFIRMED couples of Pati Patni Aur Panga