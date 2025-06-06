SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan has fans saying ‘face card never declines' over his visuals at military ceremony: PICS

SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan has once again reminded fans of his unshakable star quality, even in uniform. On June 5, the singer was spotted attending his basic military training completion ceremony. The idol, currently serving his mandatory military service, was photographed in uniform, offering fans a much-anticipated update.

Jeonghan: No makeup, no problem!

Advertisement

Military appearances are often associated with toned-down visuals. However, Jeonghan stunned fans with his glowing complexion and natural good looks despite wearing no makeup. Photos from the event quickly made the rounds on social media, sparking waves of admiration across fan communities.

Wearing a crisp military uniform and a modest hairstyle, Jeonghan showed off a softer, more grounded image that still managed to capture his idol aura. Fans praised his unchanging visuals, calling him “handsome” and how “his face card never declines.” His soft smile and composed demeanor only added to his appeal, reminding CARATs of the star’s genuine charm and humility.

When did Jeonghan enlist?

Jeonghan officially began his mandatory military service on September 26, 2024, fulfilling his duties as a public service worker. Under South Korea’s conscription system, public service workers first called in for basic military training based on availability at training centers. Then they report to their assigned roles.

Advertisement

His appearance at the June 5 event confirms that he has now completed this essential phase. Following the ceremony, he will resume his non-combat public service duties for the remainder of his enlistment period.

SEVENTEEN’s enlistment timeline

Jeonghan is not alone in service. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo also completed basic training earlier this year, on April 24. He is currently carrying out his own public service work. Other members, including Hoshi and Woozi, both born in 1996, are expected to enlist before the end of 2025.

Fans celebrate the update

As Jeonghan’s military photos circulated online, fans expressed a mix of pride, longing, and excitement. Many were relieved to see him looking healthy and in good spirits. For CARATs, who get very few glimpses of their idols during military enlistment, this update felt uplifting. The rare appearance was seen as a reassuring sign that Jeonghan is doing well and adjusting smoothly to his new role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did BTS' Jungkook, Cha Eun Woo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Jeonghan dine together recently?