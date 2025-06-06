Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee Wedding PICS: Nagarjuna gets emotional as he shares details about beautiful ceremony at home

Akhil Akkineni and his beau Zainab Ravdjee have entered wedlock on June 6, 2025, after a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. As the happy couple is being blessed with well-wishes from all corners, the actor’s father and veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni has penned an emotional note for him.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the King actor said, “With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong.”

"We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude. #InfiniteLove #Blessings #NewBeginnings,” he added.

Nagarjuna Akkineni showers blessings on Akhil-Zainab’s wedding

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding took place at his family-owned Annapuran Studios. His brother Naga Chaitanya also tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala at the same venue.

With the Agent actor’s marriage being the talk of the town, several noted celebrities attended the function and blessed the couple. Chay and Sobhita were spotted early on with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana making their appearance. There are speculations that the couple might host a function in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, later on.

Talking about their relationship, Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee have been together for quite some time, making it official in November 2024. The actor made the announcement after an engagement ceremony with the 39-year-old Mumbai-based artist.

For those who don’t know, Zainab is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, a prominent businessman in Hyderabad known for his ventures in renewable energy and real estate. Apart from being a painter, Zainab Ravdjee is also known to be a perfumer and has her own blog called Once Upon The Skin. She has also made a minor appearance on the big screen with the film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities starring Tabu.

