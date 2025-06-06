Housefull 5 Final Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar starrer sells 95,000 tickets in national chains

The Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 is just hours away from its release, and the advance booking for the comic caper is looking to close in the vicinity of 95,000 tickets. While PVRInox has sold 75,500 tickets, Cinepolis has sold about 19,250 tickets for the opening day as on Thursday at 11.59 PM. The film could open the first show on Friday morning with pre-sales of 1.10 lakh. To put things to context, Raid 2 had sold 86,000 tickets in the national chains by mid-night and opened the day with an advance of 93,000 tickets.

Advertisement

The advance bookings should have been higher by at-least 25 percent for this Akshay Kumar, and this level of pre-sale leaves a lot for the film to make up with the walk-in audience. Housefull 5 has scored the third biggest advance of the year after Chhaava (2,25,000 tickets*) and Sikandar (1,43,000 tickets), though pre-sales in the north of 1.10 lakh would have looked sweeter. The biggest plus for Housefull 5 rests in the fact that the advance booking numbers are genuine and organic, without any external intervention – a bug that has taken over the industry hard in the post-covid era.

Housefull is not usually an advance-heavy franchise and hence the hopes are pinned on the film to record stronger than usual walk-ins through the day, and then see a big surge in business on Saturday and Sunday. While the advance booking is about 5 percent better than Raid 2, the collections in advance would be about 25 percent better, as the makers have gone ahead with super blockbuster pricing as compared to popular slab adopted by Raid 2.

Advertisement

MovieMax chain on the other hand has sold approx. 3600 tickets, placing itself ahead of films like Salaar (2700 tickets), Fighter (2850 tickets), and Shaitaan (3000 tickets) in the same range as Sikandar (3700 tickets). The film has sold about 4500 tickets in Miraj, as compared to 5000 tickets sold by Fighter. The scenario in non-national chains is a lot better than the national chains, which gives a hope of better performance in the single screens with spot bookings. The data of Rajhans is still awaited and we will update the article by 1 AM with the data too.

Interestingly, 70 percent of the total sales all across the board have come for Housefull 5A, and just 30 percent is for Housefull 5B. All in all, its an average result for Housefull 5 in the advance booking, and the hope is on the film to deliver entertainment, leading to big spikes in the business on Saturday and Sunday. The film did gain some sort of momentum on Thursday, which keeps it in the race for a Rs 20 crore start in India, leading to holiday on Saturday and Sunday. The film should be targeting a weekend of at-least Rs 80 crore, and a good talk in the target audience will help it sail through over the weekend.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 Box Office Preview: Akshay Kumar starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day