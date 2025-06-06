Lee Jun Young's Pump Up the Healthy Love ending explained: Did Hyeon Joong and Mi Ran finally date? Find out

Pump Up the Healthy Love is a South Korean romantic comedy drama starring Lee Jun Young and Jung Eunji as leads. Having premiered on April 30, the 12-episode weekly drama concluded on a happy note with the airing of its final episodes on June 4 and 5. Read to know what all went down in the last week of the series, including whether the leads were able to clear their misunderstandings and ended up dating.

Did Hyeon Joong and Mi Ran finally confess their feelings for each other?

In Pump Up the Healthy Love, fitness trainer Do Hyeon Joong (Lee Jun Young) found himself torn between indulging in his craving for tteokbokki and sticking to his healthy eating habits. Due to that, his relationship with Lee Mi Ran (Jung Eun Ji) got strained. How? Because Mi Ran, known for being a big foodie, often invited Hyeon Joong to have tteokbokki with her and knowing that he would not be able to resist the temptation, he not only rejected her offer but also started avoiding her.

As Mi Ran found him savoring on the delicacy alone in a diner, she thought that he deliberately avoided her, having lost interest in her. However, later, he confessed the truth regarding the matter and also accepted having fallen for her. The two then ended up dating.

What happened to Hyeon Joong's gym?

Hyeon Joong's gym faced a lot of problems including water leakage, which led to subsequent financial draining. In the meantime, Hyeon Joong also ended up hurting himself while lifting a gym equipment, leading to more unexpected expenditures. He initially sold some of his gym apparatus, but apparently that wasn't enough and he had to sell the entire gym.

Following that, his daily routine consisted of working in an office from 9 to 5 and handling domestic duties.

Did the supporting cast receive happy endings?

Lee Ji Ran (Lee Da Eun), who tried dating others, realised that she wouldn't be able to be happy without anyone other than Kang Dan (Lee Sang Jin). She decided to patch things up with him and the two of them had a dramatic reunion. Gym building owners Rosa (Lee Mi Do) and Roy (Kim Kwon) also confessed their feelings for each other, leading to the formation of another couple.

