ENHYPEN records 1.89 million DESIRE : UNLEASH album sales on debut day, tops iTunes charts in 38 regions

ENHYPEN made their much-awaited comeback with the drop of DESIRE : UNLEASH on Thursday, June 5 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST/12 AM ET). The album release coincided with the unveiling of the music video of its lead track, Bad Desire (With or Without You). Fans showcased their love for the new release, both by online streaming as well as through physical copy purchase, making the boy band break their own record of debut day sales.

DESIRE : UNLEASH surpasses ROMANCE : UNTOLD's debut day sales

HYBE LABELS' popular fourth gen boy group ENHYPEN dropped their 6th mini album DESIRE : UNLEASH to rave reviews and record-breaking success. The album's release was met with remarkable success, with 1,890,677 copies sold on its debut day, according to the latest Hanteo Chart data. With that, it surpassed ENHYPEN's previous best first-day sales figures of 1,883,143, recorded with their last comeback– 2024 album ROMANCE : UNTOLD.

Bad Desire topped iTunes charts worldwide

DESIRE : UNLEASH's lead track Bad Desire (With or Without You) swiftly conquered iTunes charts worldwide, reaching No. 1 in numerous countries. As of June 6 KST, the song had topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in at least 38 regions, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Brazil. The album also clinched the #1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums chart in several countries, such as Japan and Mexico.

Additionally, Bad Desire (With or Without You) ranked No. 1 on AWA's real-time rising chart in Japan, and the song's music video ranked prominently on YouTube's Top Trending Music Videos list in at least 28 regions globally.

About DESIRE : UNLEASH album

Through the mini album, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Niki explore the multifaceted nature of desire, delving into themes of love, longing, and the darker, more intense aspects of human connection.

The physical album comes in 13 versions: Make, You, Mine, Bath Bomb, Keyring, seven individual Engene (fandom name) versions, and Weverse Album (QR).

