Housefull 5 fans have a special demand from netizens as Akshay Kumar-led comedy caper hits the screens

It is Housefull 5 day today, and fans cannot keep calm. The internet is flooded with tweets of netizens who have been waiting with bated breath for this day. Many have even reached the theatres to witness the first day, first show of this ensemble cast film. The release day has created a lot of hype, and we cannot wait to hear the first reviews from the fans. As we all know, this time, the film has a thriller angle to it, and fans are pretty clear that they do not want any spoilers on the internet.

Fans demand ‘no spoilers’

Taking to their X handles, fans have already started pouring in love and best wishes to Akshay Kumar and the entire cast of Housefull 5. The hype is real, and we are thrilled to see the internet flooded with tweets. But amongst so many reactions, what caught our eyes were some tweets of fans demanding everyone to refrain from sharing the climax or giving out any spoilers or revealing who the killer is in the film.

One of the fans wrote, “My sincere request to fans to not post live scenes direct from the cinema of #Housefull5 here - let us enjoy theater viewing”. Another fan wrote, “#Housefull5 Day, caution Do not leak the killer . No need to spoilers to any scene Go watch and enjoy with your family.” Yet another fan wrote, “#Housefull5 please don't post any spoilers. it's a request.”

Housefull 5A and 5B differences

The makers of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer have released the much-awaited comedy caper with two different climaxes. Yes! You heard that right. You can watch the same film with 2 different climaxes. Housefull 5A will have a different killer, while Housefull 5B will have someone else from the cast as the killer.

As Akshay already mentioned in a video he put up on his social media that the entire film remains the same, and it’s just the climax that will differ. So fans can pick from either of the two films and enjoy them.

Housefull run time and CBFC certification

Sajid Nadiadwala produced Housefull 5 is the first franchise in India to hit number 5, and is releasing with a lot of anticipation. The strategy of releasing the film with 2 climaxes has helped in the hype. Housefull 5 (A & B) has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Cast of Housefull 5

Housefull 5 boasts an impressive ensemble cast, and we can’t wait to see them all shine together on the big screen. The star-studded lineup includes Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, and Johnny Lever. It promises to be a visual treat for fans to see so many big names in one film.

