Bollywood Newswrap June 6: Vivek Oberoi joins Ramayana to Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 takes good box office start

From Housefull 5 release to Vivek Oberoi joining the star cast of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayan, here’s a quick recap of what happened throughout the day in Bollywood.

Anupam Kher reunites with Sooraj Barjatya for the 9th film together

Anupam Kher has been a crucial part of almost all the Sooraj Barjatya movies. Taking the tradition forward, the actor has joined the star cast of Barjatya’s next romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the nuclear family.

Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sharvari are playing the main leads. The shoot of the film will begin in November 2025.

Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawna rubbishes rumors of rift with him and Anushka Sharma, gives befitting reply

Bhawna Kohli, sister of cricketer Virat Kohli, schooled a troll for questioning her bond with her brother and sister-in-law Anushka Sharma. When Bhawna shared a special post for celebrating RCB’s win at IPL 2025, a user commented, “Why does he never mention you in any speech or like your post? Not even Anushkha does, lol.”

She gave a befitting reply and said, “May god give you the patience to understand love can exist in many ways, which is not necessarily shown to the world, but it’s still there, like the love for almighty. Hope you have enough love in your life, no insecurities, only true bonds which don’t need any validation. God bless you.”

Vivek Oberoi joins the mega-ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Vivek Oberoi is all set to play the role of Vidyutjiva in Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana. The actor is expected to have a battleground clash with Yash, who will be seen playing the role of Ravana.

For the unversed, Vidyutjiva is a demon prince from the daitya clan and the husband of Shurpanakha, who is being played by Rakul Preet Singh.

Bhagyashree’s husband finally proposed her after 35 years

It’s been more than 30 years since the marriage of Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani. However, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress revealed that her husband never really proposed to her. In a surprising move, Himalay went on his knees and shared his feeling for his beloved wife.

Housefull 5 releases in cinemas, set to make a good start

Bollywood’s one of the biggest bets of 2025, Housefull 5 hits the cinemas. The movie is released in two versions- Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, with different climaxes and killers. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the mega-ensemble comedy caper is expected to have a good start at the box office.

