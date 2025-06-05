NewJeans accuses ADOR of ‘illegally collecting evidence’ in Min Hee Jin case at 2nd contract dispute hearing

The escalating legal feud between girl group NewJeans and their agency ADOR took another intense turn during their second court hearing. It was held today, on June 5, 2025, at the Seoul Central District Court.

The session was part of ADOR’s lawsuit to validate its exclusive contract with the group. It was marked by sharp disputes over the admissibility of documents linked to former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin’s separate legal battle with Source Music, LE SSERAFIM’s agency.

Dispute over document requests

During the proceedings, both sides debated a request submitted by ADOR for materials from the ongoing Source Music vs. Min Hee Jin lawsuit. It is being handled in the Western District Court.

NewJeans’ legal team pushed back strongly against the request. They claimed that some of the data in question was gathered illegally. “There is some data among the relevant case materials that could be considered illegally collected evidence in violation of the Information and Communications Network Act,” they said.

However, ADOR argued that the files, obtained through an internal audit, were necessary to build their case. They revealed, “It is a matter for the Western District Court to decide, but this is data obtained through an audit process. The computer file is the problem, but the provider consented and the computer is owned by the company, so it cannot be said to be illegal.”

The court sided with ADOR on this point. While not validating the documents as evidence outright, the judge allowed their submission. The court stated that it is up to the plaintiff to sift through the files to identify and prove what is legally admissible.

What’s the outcome of second hearing?

As in the first hearing held earlier this year, the court once again encouraged both sides to consider mediation. It probed for any possibility of reconciliation. ADOR expressed a willingness to explore the option after the court reaches a preliminary decision.

NewJeans’ side, however, was firm in their stance. Their legal representatives rejected the proposal entirely. They reiterated that trust between the two parties has been irreparably damaged and that a return to ADOR was out of the question.

About the dispute

NewJeans first declared their exclusive contracts with ADOR nullified in November 2024. The group made accusations that the agency had severely breached its obligations. After that, the group rebranded under the name NJZ and began operating independently. However, they soon got legally barred from releasing new music, appearing in ads, or promoting under the NJZ label without ADOR’s approval.

What’s next?

With both sides standing firm and legal complexities deepening, the next hearing is scheduled for July 24 at 4 p.m. KST. The court is expected to further review evidence and arguments, possibly inching closer to a resolution. Though, for now, any form of settlement remains off the table.

