NewJeans vs ADOR: 3rd contract dispute hearing slated for July 24, know what went down in latest session

The contract dispute between K-pop girl group NewJeans and their agency ADOR is far from over. On June 5, the Seoul Central District Court's 41st Civil Agreement Division hosted the second hearing in the case filed by ADOR. The agency is seeking to validate its exclusive contract with the group. With no mutual agreement reached, the court scheduled a third hearing for July 24 at 4 p.m. KST.

Settlement proposal dismissed by NewJeans

During the second hearing, the presiding judge made a renewed attempt to encourage a settlement between the two sides. "Do you really have no intention of settling? I'd like to recommend it," the court asked.

However, NewJeans' legal representatives stood firm, stating, "Trust has been completely broken. There's no turning back." This marked the second time NewJeans' legal team outright rejected the possibility of a settlement.

None of the group members attended the June 5 hearing. Instead, only their legal counsel appeared in court.

ADOR remains open to future agreement

In contrast, ADOR's legal representatives left the door open for a potential resolution. "Once the court's conclusion comes out, a settlement will be easier afterward," they stated.

This remark suggests that the agency is willing to reconsider its position depending on the outcome of the lawsuit. The legal back-and-forth remains intense, with both camps adamant about their stance.

Background of the dispute

The legal feud stems from a sudden live held by NewJeans in November 2024. During it, the group publicly declared that ADOR had violated the terms of their contract. Asserting a total breakdown in trust, the members announced that they would no longer operate under the agency.

They also unveiled a new name, NJZ, as part of their effort to move forward independently. The group soon launched new social media channels and communicated directly with fans. They attempted to establish themselves outside of ADOR's management.

ADOR swiftly responded with legal action, insisting that NewJeans' claims did not justify breaking their exclusive contract. According to the agency, citing 'loss of trust' alone does not meet the legal standards required for termination. They filed a lawsuit to assert the ongoing validity of their contract and block NJZ from operating separately.

Current restrictions on NewJeans

Amid the legal process, the group's independent activities have been halted. NewJeans is currently barred from releasing new music, participating in performances, or signing brand deals without prior approval from ADOR.

With both sides holding their ground, all eyes are now on the third court hearing scheduled for July 24. Whether this session will lead to a breakthrough or further escalate the conflict remains to be seen. For now, the future of NewJeans and their ability to continue as NJZ hangs in the balance.

