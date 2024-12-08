NewJeans faces backlash from K-pop organizations over contract termination with ADOR; Urge to return

NewJeans held an emergency press conference on November 28, 2024, to officially announce their departure from ADOR. The group cited the company’s lack of plans for reform, unwillingness to address their requests, and 'inability to protect the members' as the primary reasons for their decision. Following the announcement, K-pop organizations such as KEPA and KMF have condemned their sudden decision.

Two major K-pop organizations, the Korea Management Federation (KMF) and the Korea Entertainment Producers' Association (KEPA), have criticized NewJeans for their recent contract termination with ADOR, calling it a decision that undermines the foundational principles of the K-pop industry.

KEPA expressed concern over the significant impact such actions could have on the Korean pop culture and entertainment sector, particularly when an immensely popular group like NewJeans ends a contract prematurely. The organization highlighted that the process of training and managing artists requires extensive resources, time, and mutual trust, and actions like this could erode faith in the industry, making it difficult for agencies and investors to commit to future endeavors.

Both organizations urged NewJeans to reverse their decision, emphasizing that the relationship between artists and agencies should be built on cooperation and shared goals. They warned that allowing unilateral terminations could lead to detrimental consequences for the K-pop industry, discouraging investments and stability.

KEPA and KMF, both advocates for management companies, cited past examples like the Fifty Fifty dispute with Attrakt to stress their stance. They expressed hopes for a resolution and urged NewJeans to engage in dialogue with their agency, aiming to prevent further damage to the industry’s reputation and future.

On November 28, 2024, NewJeans held an emergency press conference to address their concerns about their future with ADOR and HYBE. The group members officially confirmed their decision to leave the company, citing its failure to meet their demands. Earlier on November 13, 2024, NewJeans sent ADOR a legal notice demanding that the company address significant breaches of their exclusive contracts within 14 days. The group warned that failure to meet their demands would result in the termination of their contracts.

While ADOR claimed the group did not wait for a response before a recent press conference, NewJeans maintained that this was merely a misleading argument, as the agency failed to act within the allotted time frame. The group emphasized that the termination of their contract was in response to ADOR's breach of duty and not due to any fault of their own. The termination is effective immediately, and NewJeans expressed their commitment to honoring any prior contractual obligations with third parties.

