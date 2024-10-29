Dimple Kapadia says she 'would’ve been one arrogant b**ch' if God didn't take care of her; talks about ‘foray into Hollywood with Christopher Nolan’ and 'debut with Raj Kapoor'

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia shared her deep gratitude toward God for granting her numerous opportunities early in life. In a recent interview, Dimple reflected on her journey in the film industry, from starring alongside Rishi Kapoor in Raj Kapoor's Bobby to her marriage with Rajesh Khanna, their public separation, and her role in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. She noted that these experiences have felt larger than life, adding that, without God's guidance, she might have become "an arrogant b***h."

In a recent interview with Vogue India, the Pathaan actress remarked that God had given her more than her fair share at an early stage in her life. She mentioned that the levels of success she has experienced are such that many would have done anything to achieve them.

She added, “The one thing He didn’t give me is a brain. He probably thought, ‘This woman has everything. She’ll fly off the handle if she’s smart as well.’ Everything has been larger than life—my debut with Raj Kapoor, my marriage to Rajesh Khanna, my foray into Hollywood with Christopher Nolan. If He had not taken care of me, I would’ve been one arrogant b**ch.”

For those who may not know, Dimple started her career with Bobby at the age of just 16. That same year, she married Rajesh Khanna, who was the biggest superstar of that era.

Advertisement

Dimple chose to put her acting career on hold and devoted herself to her marriage. Together, they had two daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinki Khanna.

However, as time went on, their relationship began to deteriorate, leading to their eventual separation. Despite their split, they did not proceed with a divorce.

At an event in 2018, Dimple Kapadia reflected on her separation from Rajesh Khanna, noting that Twinkle displayed remarkable maturity regarding the situation. In a video shared by Brut India on Instagram earlier this year, Dimple was asked which family member resembled a mother figure, to which she identified Twinkle.

While discussing Twinkle's "motherly qualities," Dimple revealed how her daughter handled the separation of her parents.

Dimple described Twinkle as an extraordinary child, recalling that she was only around seven or eight when the separation occurred. She praised Twinkle for her maturity, saying that her daughter focused on caring for her and ensuring her well-being.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vijay 69: Akshay Kumar is ‘excited’ to see his ‘very fit friend’ Anupam Kher gearing up for triathlon; Anil Kapoor, Sikandar Kher shower love