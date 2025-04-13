Ananya Panday is true fan of Welcome's Nana Patekar aka Uday Shetty and her latest Instagram drop is proof

Ananya Panday has a sense of humor like her dad, Chunky Pandey, which is evident from her latest Instagram story. The Kesari Part 2: The Untold Incident of Jallianwala Bagh actress shared a picture of her laptop's keyboard, but a little closer look shows that she's a true fan of Welcome's Nana Patekar, aka Uday Shetty.

Ananya is currently busy promoting her upcoming historical courtroom drama Kesari Part 2. But amid all this, she took a tiny break and decided to flaunt her love for Bollywood cult comedy Welcome. Nana Patekar, aka Uday Shetty, in his iconic Control Uday Control mode featuring on her keyboard's Ctrl key, says it all. Well, we are not surprised to see that coming from the Ctrl actress! Take a look.

The picture is now going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over Ananya's sense of humor. "This is indeed funny (laughter emoji)," commented a fan on the picture when shared on Pinkvilla's Instagram page. "Arey Ananya mera bhi keyboard same h (Oh Ananya, even my keyboard is same)," wrote another fan accompanied with multiple laughter emojis.

For those who don't know, Welcome was released in 2007 and proved to be a cult classic over the years. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal in roles still remembered by fans. The third part of the franchise, Welcome To The Jungle, is currently in the works and is slated to release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Kesari 2's first song, O Shera - Teer Te Taj, was released on April 12 and received a positive response from the audience. The film is based on C Sankaran Nair's legal battle against the British Empire post-Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. While Akshay Kumar plays the central role of Nair, Ananya's character of Dilreet Gill is also essential to the storyline. The film also features R Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley.

After Kesari 2, Ananya will be seen in Dharma Productions' Chand Mera Dil and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. CMD features her in the lead alongside Lakshya and is directed by Vivek Soni. TMMTMTTM brings the actress back with her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan after 6 years. The film is slated to release in 2026.

