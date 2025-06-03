Meet actor who debuted under Salman Khan Films, did 4 films before quitting acting and is now relishing motherhood with acclaimed cricketer

Entering the film industry, doing big commercials, and living a glamorous life full of treasure and leisure is a dream for many, but not all can succeed and enjoy the showbiz life. Some actors who step away from the limelight due to failure in making a successful career, but some personalities willingly quit acting. Meet an actor who was born to a popular Bollywood star, debuted with a Salman Khan production venture, and left showbiz after getting married to a successful cricketer. Well, we are talking about Athiya Shetty!

Born to popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty on November 5, 1992, Athiya Shetty is among the popular Starkids who tried to follow in their parents’ footsteps. Before entering the Bollywood film industry, Athiya Shetty completed her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School and later shifted to the American School of Bombay. She studied acting at the New York Film Academy before starting her Bollywood career.

Athiya debuted in Bollywood with Hero (2016), starring opposite Sooraj Pancholi and produced by none other than Salman Khan. The movie was a remake of the 1983 blockbuster romantic action drama of the same name starring Jackie Shroff. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the Athiya Shetty starrer couldn’t impress the audience much and failed to gain traction at the box office.

Post the debacle of her debut film, Athiya Shetty returned to the big screens with Mubarakaan, directed by Anees Bazmee. Though the clean family comedy met with favorable word-of-mouth, it also tanked at the box office. The actress also made a special appearance in Nawabzaade and won praise for the 2019 movie Motichoor Chaknachoor, starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, no film can do much for her acting career.

The actress got married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul in 2023, after dating him for a couple of years. The celebrated couple recently became parents to a newborn daughter named Evaarah. Athiya has now quit acting and is enjoying her motherhood. Confirming the same, father Suniel Shetty said in an interview that Athiya is in no mood to continue acting.

