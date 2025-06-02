IN PICS: Ahan Shetty takes on 'mamu duty' as he lovingly cradles Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's newborn Evaarah

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently embraced parenthood as the couple welcomed their daughter, Evaarah Vipula Rahul. And now, it seems like Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty, is happily fulfilling the 'mama' duty! The actor shared a heartwarming snap with his niece, and undoubtedly, the frame appears the sweetest.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ahan Shetty shared a couple of pictures with Evaarah, without revealing her face. The photo showed him cradling the little munchkin in his arms as she enjoyed the scenic beauty of the sea, which is visible from the windows of the room they were in.

Sharing the cute snapshots, Ahan wrote, "On Duty." He also dropped a feeding bottle and a 'nazar' amulet emoji in the caption, making it extremely adorable.

In a cute gesture, Athiya Shetty re-shared the post on her story and dropped a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Ahan Shetty will be seen in Border 2, a sequel to cult classic Border. The upcoming installment also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on the Republic Day 2026 weekend. It is one of the most anticipated Indian films and is expected to dominate the box office.

Ahan marked his debut in the Milan Luthria-directed Tadap, a romantic action thriller. The film featured Tara Sutaria as the female lead. Interestingly, it was a remake of RX 100, a Telugu film.

Talking about Athiya Shetty, she and her cricketer husband KL Rahul welcomed their daughter, Evaarah (which means Gift of God) on March 24, 2025. The actress announced her pregnancy on November 8, 2024. She had called it quits from Bollywood, choosing to step away from the limelight to spend more time with her newborn and embrace motherhood.

Well, ever since Evaarah has arrived, Suniel Shetty has been obsessed with the baby girl. In an interview, the Dhadkan actor admitted that he keeps checking his phone and is in a rush to head back home.

