Ranveer Singh's fitness routine, diet plan that will motivate you to hit gym right away

Ranveer Singh is one such actor who can easily transform his body as per his movie roles and this is possible because of his amazing flexibility, spending hours at the gym, and maintaining a proper diet. This article will give a peek into Ranveer Singh's fitness regime which will surely motivate you to start working out to get a chiseled body like him.

Ranveer Singh's daily fitness routine

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors who often inspires people to work out to stay fit and healthy. But how does the actor maintain his body? Let's have a check at the actor's fitness journey.

Ranveer Singh often takes to Instagram to post glimpses of his workout routine. Over the years, he has repeatedly gained and lost muscle depending on the role he was preparing for at the time.

He has been training with personal trainer Lloyd Stevens for a few years now. In a throwback Instagram post, Stevens revealed how the actor prepped for his role in Befikre. “What was the secret? Kept it simple, pure consistency and hard work … that’s it. People tend to underestimate the basic principles of consistent hard work, everyone these days is looking for a quick fix,” he wrote.

In an interview with Vogue, Mustafa Ahmed who trained the fitness enthusiast Ranveer during Padmaavat, shared what workouts the actor did at the time. He said, "We focused a lot on movement patterns, mobility drills that involved strength training and conditioning workouts like high-intensity interval training (HIIT) with push-ups, burpees, power moves like deadlifts, squats."

Mustafa also revealed that Ranveer trained twice a day for six days a week while training for Padmaavat. "In the mornings, we would usually do a cardio session followed by a mobility drill of 20-25 minutes. The morning workout would be only for 40-45 minutes as he'd be short on time. The evening session would be more extensive—an hour or hour and a half of weight training and heavy lifting. Once a week I would advise him to take the day off. If he really wanted to work out, I recommended a swim," the trainer added.

Ranveer Singh's diet

When asked if he also monitored Ranveer's diet and was the actor allowed to binge, Mustafa shared that he creates a diet for an individual based on their routine, but basically one day every week he forcefully tells them to cheat.

"For Ranveer, the first thing I told him was to cut off any kind of sugar from his diet. That was our golden rule. Six months during Padmaavat and even before, he was off sugar. I gave him two cheat meals in a week with the option of having these two meals anytime in the week. He would prefer having both of them in the same day so he could have a complete cheat day. During his cheat meals he could have sugar, junk food and almost anything he wanted," the trainer shared.

Padmaavat and Gully Boy were released in 2018 and 2019 respectively. In one year, Ranveer Singh's massive physical transformation left people speechless.

He had bulked up to play Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. On the other hand, he shredded a lot of weight to play the role of Murad in Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt. He once shared a picture and captioned it, "Padmaavat -> Gully Boy.”

The actor makes sure to keep his body active to maintain his physique with a split-weight training regime. Similar to Hrithik Roshan's muscle group division, Ranveer focuses on efficient weight training to achieve a sharp muscular body, along with other complementary workouts and a healthy diet to stay lean.

In an Ask Me Anything Instagram session, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor revealed that his breakfast consists of oats with nuts and chocolate chips, immunity shots, detox juice, a probiotic drink, and shilajit and ashwagandha date balls.

Ranveer Sigh's fitness tips

During a press conference, Ranveer opened up about the importance of keeping body fit. He shared, "Your body is important. You have to respect your body. Your body is your temple. Especially for me being an actor, my father says that your whole product, shop, everything is your body, your instrument is your body. If you are not going to take care of it then it's not gonna serve you well. Health is everything. Things come and go whether money, relationship but health is something that will always stay with you. So my advice to my friends and fans would be just take care of yourself, stay fit and be healthy because health truly is wealth."

He further added in the interview that he gets his carbohydrates from sweet potatoes, bhindi, a lot of eggs, and protein shakes and you eat at regular intervals.

Ranveer advised, "You eat clean food, not too spicy and if you are able to be consistent with your diet then you will see the result. I enjoy working out. I love going to the gym and looking in the mirror. The rush that you get when you work out in the gym is absolutely indescribable, I love it."

If you aim for a chiseled body like Ranveer, then start following a proper diet and regular exercise.

