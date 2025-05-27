Akshay Kumar REACTS to Paresh Rawal being called ‘foolish’ after Hera Pheri 3 exit, confirms legal trouble: ‘Wouldn’t appreciate…’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently attended the trailer launch of his much-awaited film Housefull 5. At the event, he was asked about Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 and how he is seeing the actor. The actor confirmed legal trouble for Paresh, calling it a ‘very serious matter’. He also opened up on the actor being called 'foolish' for his exit and shared he would not appreciate such comments for his co-star.

Advertisement

At the trailer launch event of Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar was asked to share his thoughts on Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 as fans have been disappointed and even called him ‘foolish’ for leaving the sequel. The ‘foolish’ comment didn’t sit well with the actor and he was quick to point that out.

The actor said, “Sabse pehle toh mein aap ko kahunga ki using this kind of word for one of my co-stars, like a foolish word or something I would not appreciate it. I would say that that's not right. I've worked with him for the last 32 years. We are very good friends. He's a great actor. I really admire him.”

Further talking about Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3, Akshay added, “Jo bhi kuch hai, I don't think so this is a place where I'm going to talk about it. Whatever has to happen, it's a very serious matter. It is a matter which is going to be heard by the court. So I don't think I'm going to speak about it here.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Bollywood Hungama reported that Paresh Rawal has exited Hera Pheri 3 over creative differences between him and the makers. Later, the actor himself took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that his decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 wasn’t due to creative differences. He also shared having ‘immense love, respect and faith’ in filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the producers of Hera Pheri 3, Cape of Good Films, have sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal for damages of Rs 25 crore. A source shared, “Cape of Good Films had procured the rights of Hera Pheri 3 from multiple stakeholders and even repaid all the debts existing on the film. The amount splurged was in crores, as the intent was to get back Hera Pheri on the big screen after 20 years for the audience. Paresh's unprofessional behavior has cost a bomb to the film.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 Trailer Honest Review: Akshay Kumar-led laugh riot returns stronger, don't miss Jackie Shroff’s ‘choti bachchi hai kya’