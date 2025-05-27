Spirit POLL: Deepika Padukone or Triptii Dimri, who would you have liked to see opposite Prabhas? VOTE

Animal and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga was all set for his upcoming film titled Spirit with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. However, he recently made headlines after reports of Sandeep’s fallout with DP made waves. After creative differences and disagreements, the filmmaker took to social media and announced Triptii Dimri as the female lead opposite Prabhas. Now, Pinkvilla is conducting a poll for all the fans to see whom they consider the right choice alongside the Adipurush actor. Go now and cast your vote right below!

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone came on board for Sandeep’s Spirit alongside Prabhas. However, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than six hours a day for Spirit. That’s not all—the actress, via her agency, also began to demand amendments to the contract.”

The source further added, “Their main contention was simple: if the shoot extended beyond 100 days, Deepika would need to be paid extra for every single day beyond the agreed schedule.”

There were also reports that the Singham Again actress demanded Rs 40 crore for the film. While another report stated that she was not comfortable doing A-rated scenes in the film.

A source told Hindustan Times that Deepika Padukone’s demands were ‘in line with her stardom and status of a new mother’. The source shared that she was balancing both her daughter Dua and her career.

Later, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced that they had roped in Triptii Dimri as the female lead in Spirit. A report in Telugu 360 stated that Triptii has charged Rs 4 crore for Spirit with Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Spirit marks the first on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. This will also mark her second collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga after the hit film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

