Kesari Chapter 2 Worldwide Box Office: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer closes theatrical run at Rs 142 crore

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in the lead, has ended its run at the box office. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie wrapped its box office journey on a decent note.

Kesari Chapter 2 winds up global theatrical run at Rs 142 crore

Backed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 garnered positive reception among the audience, which helped it in recording an encouraging run at the box office. Released on April 18th, the movie is ending its global box office journey at a figure of Rs 142 crore gross.

Of this, Rs 108.50 crore (Rs 90.25 crore net) came from the Indian markets while the international territories contributed about USD 3.9 million, which is Rs 33.50 crore gross as per Indian currency.

The movie is wrapping its worldwide cume with an average verdict. Though the movie couldn't end the dearth of a Clean Hit movie for Akshay Kumar, it definitely turned out to be a relief, as his last few movies were box office duds.

Kesari Chapter 2 remains behind its prequel’s business

The spiritual sequel to 2019 released Kesari is expected to be the talk of the town during its OTT release. The movie received a favourable response in the urban markets while the masses remained reluctant due to its heavy-on-content approach. When compared to its prequel, the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial remained far behind. For the unversed, Kesari (2019) had collected a solid Rs 151 crore net in India alone while its worldwide gross was Rs 200 crore.

Nevertheless, the success of Kesari Chapter 2 brought positivity to the actor, who was going through a rough patch. Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Housefull 5, which is expected to bring big box office numbers and end the superstar's dearth of clean Hit movies.

Area-wise box office break-up of Kesari Chapter 2 is as follows:

Particulars Box Office India Rs 108.50 crore gross (Rs 90.25 crore net) Overseas Rs 33.50 crore gross (USD 3.9 million) Worldwide Rs 142 crore gross

