Here's how Aditya Roy Kapur is keeping himself safe after female intruder entered his house illegally

In a shocking turn of events, a woman entered Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai home with false claims and refused to leave. It has been reported that the actor was out shooting on Monday (May 26) evening when the intruder came to his Bandra home at around 6 p.m. In response to this, the actor left his home after the police began their investigation and held the intruder.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur’s house help, Sangita Pawar, inquired the intruder identified as the 47-year-old, Gazala Jhakaria Siddique. In response to this, she claimed that she had brought clothes and other gifts for the actor. When the actor was informed about the intruder upon his return, he couldn’t recognize her.

The moment turned scary after the woman approached the Metro In Dino actor, leading him to leave the house. He also contacted his society manager, who, in turn, informed the actor’s manager, Shruti Rao. While the house help asked the woman to leave, she asserted that she would stay at the actor’s home.

On the other hand, Aditya’s manager approached the Khar police, who reached the star’s home and launched an investigation. The woman told the police that she was a Dubai resident and had gone to the actor’s house because she was a fan and wanted to stay with him. A case was filed against her based on a complaint filed by Sangita.



"We have arrested the woman after registering an offense against her under section 331(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sangita for trespassing and are investigating further," a police officer from Khar police station was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, the police suspect the possibility of criminal intent of Gazala as per their initial investigation.

It is worth noting that the shocking news comes just a couple of days after Salman Khan faced a security breach at his residence.

On the professional front, Aditya will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the key roles. It is set to release later this year on July 4, 2025.

