Housefull 5 Trailer Honest Review: Akshay Kumar-led laugh riot returns stronger, don't miss Jackie Shroff’s ‘choti bachchi hai kya’

A 69 billion pound empire, one big murder, truckloads of confusion, and plenty of memorable moments that will surely bring a smile to your face sum up the Housefull 5 trailer. Watching an ensemble cast—one you could never have imagined coming together otherwise—is simply the best. The story revolves around the will of Ranjeet, played by the veteran actor himself, who is hosting his 100th birthday celebration on a cruise.

The iconic Bollywood villain returns with his charm in a comic avatar. His signature ‘aeeeee’ will take you down memory lane, adding to the fun of watching the trailer. He has named his entire property after his only son, Jolly—but here’s where the confusion kicks in, as there are not one but three Jollys.

The trailer is packed with highlights, including Akshay Kumar's memorable slap scene and the return of monkeys from Housefull 2. Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt joining forces as cops, Chunky Panday’s comeback as Akhiri Pasta, and Jackie Shroff putting a fresh spin on the viral meme dialogue from his son Tiger Shroff’s ‘choti bachchi hai’ kya?’—and much more.

The Tarun Mansukhani directorial, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is sure to not only make you laugh but also leave you smiling with plenty of memorable moments to cherish long after the movie ends. The trailer has definitely delivered on that promise!

Housefull 5 Star Cast

Housefull 5 boasts an impressive ensemble cast, and we can’t wait to see them all shine together on the big screen. The star-studded lineup includes Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, and Johnny Lever. It promises to be a visual treat for fans to see so many big names in one film.

Was Housefull 4 a hit or flop?

The Housefull franchise has been a hit with fans since the first film’s release. Each installment has introduced changes to the star cast and a new story, with every sequel improving on the last. The fourth film explored reincarnation, bringing back Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh alongside new additions like Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde. Released on Diwali 2019, it earned Rs 205.5 crore at the box office—the highest in the franchise, surpassing Housefull (Rs 72.25 crore), Housefull 2 (Rs 111.75 crore), and Housefull 3 (Rs 108 crore).

Will Housefull 5 break all the records?

Makers claim that Housefull 5 will be the biggest installment of the franchise in terms of budget, casting, and content. A source close to the film told Pinkvilla that the Akshay Kumar-led project is backed by a massive Rs 350 crore budget. With such a huge investment, expectations are high for this installment to cross the Rs 300 crore mark, potentially pushing the franchise’s total earnings past Rs 800 crore.

Why were 2 versions of Housefull 5 submitted to the CBFC?

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the producers of Housefull 5 have submitted two different versions of the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to reliable sources, “Housefull 5 is a one-of-its-kind comic thriller, and to keep the mystery of this entertainer intact, the producer has submitted two different versions of the film to the Central Board of Film Certification. Interestingly, both versions have been watched by the members of the board, and the film has been certified U/A,” said a source close to the development.

While the exact reason for submitting two versions remains unclear, sources confirm that Sajid, who wrote the story and screenplay, is planning something new that aims to surprise both the audience and the industry.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.